M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $63,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 112.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 234.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 543.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 129,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,546,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

