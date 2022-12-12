M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4,426.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $68,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.49. 42,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,596. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $421.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

