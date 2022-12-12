M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 616 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $58,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.