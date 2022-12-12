M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 253,321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 431,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 197,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $2,179,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.77. 76,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,928,403. The stock has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

