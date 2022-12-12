M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $77.62 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,574 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Sempra worth $77,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.83. 4,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,222. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $124.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

