M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $153.27 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $153,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.95. 5,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

