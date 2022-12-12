M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $56,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.11. 7,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.66.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

