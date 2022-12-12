M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,063 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $91,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $5,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 43.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,760,000 after buying an additional 440,390 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $506,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

