MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
