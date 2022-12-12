MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

