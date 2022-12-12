MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.70.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
