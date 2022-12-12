MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter.



MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

