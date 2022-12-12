MetisDAO Price Reaches $17.88 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.88 or 0.00105225 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $78.77 million and $2.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation.



