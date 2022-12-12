Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,153 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 267,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

MSAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,661. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

