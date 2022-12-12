McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in McKesson were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 158.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.
McKesson Stock Down 2.7 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,753. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
