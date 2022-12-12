McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in McKesson were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 158.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $371.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.19 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,753. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.