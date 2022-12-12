Mcashchain (MCASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.17

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Mcashchain token can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain launched on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.06395213 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

