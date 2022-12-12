Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMX. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.67.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.