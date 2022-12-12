Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

Analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98. Mativ has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mativ news, Director William M. Cook bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,273 shares of company stock worth $699,347. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

