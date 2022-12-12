Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys $104,050.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,722. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $36,404.55.
  • On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,192 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60.

Mativ Trading Down 0.5 %

MATV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

