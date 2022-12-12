MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 699,449 shares.The stock last traded at $88.29 and had previously closed at $88.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

