Maple (MPL) Price Tops $4.10 on Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Maple has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and $374,880.06 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00024069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002019 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $901.14 or 0.05291694 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507346 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.18 or 0.30060981 BTC.
Maple Profile
Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maple
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.