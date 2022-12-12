Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.17.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$23.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.81. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$18.85 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 588.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 1,950.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at C$461,243.21. In other news, Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at C$461,243.21. Also, Senior Officer Randall Huffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.10, for a total value of C$502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,637.20.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

