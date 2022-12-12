Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 1,500 Shares

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

