Maiar DEX Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $143.24 million and $516,121.56 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00238986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003425 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,177.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.