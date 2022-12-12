Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $251.23 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $251.23 million and $2,677.42 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012019 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00239580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003663 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $505.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars.

