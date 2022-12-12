Magellan Aerospace Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$411.20 million and a P/E ratio of -63.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.33. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

