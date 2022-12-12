Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 12th (NASDAQ:LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 12th. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. had issued 2,609,474 shares in its IPO on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,395,002 based on an initial share price of $4.75. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

