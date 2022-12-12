LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

