Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.71.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Activity at Lucid Group
In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.64. Lucid Group has a one year low of 8.14 and a one year high of 47.59.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
