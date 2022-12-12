Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lucid Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.64. Lucid Group has a one year low of 8.14 and a one year high of 47.59.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.