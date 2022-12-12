Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of LOVE opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Lovesac has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 38.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

