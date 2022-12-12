Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $61.64 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $61.64 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

