Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

LOGI opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $87.57.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

