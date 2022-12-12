LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, an increase of 929.2% from the November 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,712.0 days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
