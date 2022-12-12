Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Tops $4.30 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,233.61 or 0.07291005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $11.08 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,793,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,792,331.53667681 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,252.20368692 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,914,456.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

