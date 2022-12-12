Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.43

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 753785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 109,649 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

