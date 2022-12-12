LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.0375 on Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $114,662.32 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

