Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.85. 11,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 716,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of -0.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

