Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of Lowe’s Companies worth $874,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.99 and its 200-day moving average is $194.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.