Legal & General Group Plc Sells 56,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of Eli Lilly and worth $2,023,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

