Legal & General Group Plc Sells 56,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,240,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of Eli Lilly and worth $2,023,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

