Legal & General Group Plc Sells 102,706 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,706 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,076,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $273.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.00. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.00 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.