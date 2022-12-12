Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.65 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Tesla worth $3,648,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

TSLA stock opened at $177.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.56 and its 200 day moving average is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.