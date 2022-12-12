Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.77 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,765,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23. The company has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.