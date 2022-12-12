Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.80% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,848,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $111.37. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

