Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of Salesforce worth $1,120,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM stock opened at $130.88 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

