Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.01 Billion Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.90% of S&P Global worth $1,006,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.75 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.76.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

