Legal & General Group Plc Buys 134,676 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.84% of Chubb worth $687,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $114,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,332 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

CB opened at $217.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average is $197.44. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

