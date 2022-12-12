Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,327,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $331.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $675.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

