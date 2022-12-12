Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 124,572 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.82% of NextEra Energy worth $1,247,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

