Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 569,168 shares.The stock last traded at $130.39 and had previously closed at $130.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,114 shares of company stock worth $6,040,402. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

