Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 45548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 229,270 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

