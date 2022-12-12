Laurent Chardonnet Acquires 10,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CFO Laurent Chardonnet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,755.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,331. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 83.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

